Milton Keynes Boots Opticians store unveils fresh new look after 'exciting makeover'

Boots Opticians has unveiled an ‘exciting new look’ for its Milton Keynes Crown Walk store, after undergoing a contemporary refurbishment to update and modernise the area.

This latest revamp is part of a wider investment programme in Boots Opticians stores across the country to improve and refresh the store environment for both customers and team members.

For Milton Keynes customers that wish to check their eye health with an eye test, find a new pair of glasses or sunglasses or try contact lenses, can now enjoy an enhanced in store experience. With new upgraded technology and a revamped open plan and modern design, it is easier than ever for customers to browse and try the many frame styles and shapes on offer, including designer brands such as Tom Ford, Gucci, Mulberry, as well as sustainable ranges and stylish own brand frames starting from £40.

As well as NHS and private eye tests, contact lens aftercare and free contact lens fitting and trials, the store offers OCT eye scans. These are cutting edge, non-invasive scans that allow the Optician to see what’s going on under the surface of the eye. It takes a couple of minutes and can help to detect underlying conditions, such as glaucoma, before any symptoms occur.

The new look store also has a dedicated and revamped Boots Hearingcare facility, with an expert team of audiologists who can offer free hearing checks and provide advanced solutions for hearing loss and ear wax removal.

Althick Nadeem, Store Manager at Boots Opticians Milton Keynes Crown Walk said: “We are delighted to show off our new refreshed store and can’t wait to welcome the people of Milton Keynes, whether they are coming in for an eye test for the first time, upgrading their frames or having a contact lens check. We hope they will love it, as much as we do!”

To officially re-open the store, the Mayor Councillor Amanda Marlow attended a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store also hosted a special launch party to celebrate its transformation with free cupcakes available for customers and free goodies from Zeiss.

Boots Opticians team members with Councillor Amanda Marlow the Mayor of Milton Keynes

Find out more about Boots Opticians and book an eye test visit the website.

