Milton Keynes car retailer celebrates national success in prestigious awards

A Milton Keynes car retailer is celebrating after Volvo was crowned Manufacturer of the Year in the prestigious AM Awards.

Marshall Milton Keynes on Chippenham Drive is celebrating success after Volvo was commended for its in-demand products and progressive approach to electrification and digitalisation in the 2021 Automotive Management (AM) Awards.

Announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in Birmingham, the AM Awards recognise exemplary performance and innovation from individuals and businesses that make up the UK motor retail industry.

The judges at AM praised Volvo’s values in safety and sustainability, and the company’s commitment to putting these at the heart of its business. On Volvo’s win, the judges said: “Its products are in demand, its brand has clear values, and it is publicly ahead of the game in EV and digital transition, so we felt such factors deserve the recognition granted by this award.”

Carmine Fruncillo, general manager at Marshall Milton Keynes, said: “It is fantastic to see Volvo win ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ at the AM Awards, which is one of the most prestigious and respected award ceremonies within the industry.

“This award demonstrates Volvo’s commitment to its ambitious electrification plans, as society heads towards a more sustainable future on the road, ahead of the government’s plan to ban the sale of new pure-petrol and diesel cars in 2030.

“At Marshall Milton Keynes, we regularly encourage Milton Keynes drivers to look ahead to a more sustainable future with our range of fully electric and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles. We know that investing in anything new and unfamiliar can be a daunting experience, especially something as integral and important to everyday life as a car. As this award shows, our team of experts are here to offer their specialist knowledge and to answer any questions or concerns drivers may have about electrification.”