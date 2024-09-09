Milton Keynes crystal supplying business relieved after Facebook page restored following error
Salt Shack, a business based in Linford Wood, that specialises in supplying crystals and other items, uses its social media pages to provide educational videos, and the owners were left shocked when it was removed in the early hours of Saturday (September 7).
Co-owner Dannielle Beale said: ‘My business partner [Luke] found it had been taken down at about 3am on Saturday when he was working late.
‘The page had been unpublished because Facebook claimed we were impersonating a celebrity or brand.
‘The Facebook page is a big part of what we do and it was a nightmare when it got taken down.
‘We think it may have been reported by a competitor but we don’t know.
‘I managed to talk to someone from Facebook via a chat function and they looked into it, and it got restored on Sunday.’
Salt Shack uses its Facebook page as an educational resource, with recent posts including information about septarian and the hyalite opal crystal.
Danielle said she was overwhelmed by the support Salt Shack had received when the Facebook page was down.
‘We received so many emails,’ she said.
‘It meant a lot that so many people supported us, because we feared we had lost everything.’
Salt Shack has been able to see the funny side, with Danielle’s business partner Luke Timberlake posting a picture of himself with a snake on the page, with the caption ‘Luke inspecting one of the people who reported the page.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.