Milton Keynes one of only five UK locations to get new gen-z skin range by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown

Milton Keynes is one of only five UK locations to get a new and exclusive gen-z skin range by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Brand florence by mills, the hugely popular Gen-Z skincare and makeup range founded by actress Millie Bobby Brown, has launched at H Beauty stores nationwide.

The range, including a brand new gen-z clarifying product, is exclusively available from H Beauty in these five locations: Milton Keynes, Lakeside, Edinburgh, Bristol and Gateshead.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“It includes an exciting new and exclusive clarifying range of products to clear the way for balanced, smoother looking skin,” a spokesman said ahead of the MK launch.

“The Clarifying range is a must-have skincare collection to get your skin prepped and totally ready to clear the way for your perfect make-up look!”

To celebrate the launch in H Beauty MK on Saturday March 25th, customers will be able to sample the florence by mills skincare and make-up range at the playtable in store.

Consultants will be on hand to help customers select the best products for their needs. Get there early as customers can also receive a special florence by mills gift set worth £50 RRP, on purchases of florence by mills products worth over £30 RSP – while stocks last.

H Beauty MK

The range’s founder Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress and producer who shot to global stardom playing Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things, for which she received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards. Brown has also starred in the monster film Godzilla: King of the Monsters and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong. She also starred in and produced the Netflix mystery film Enola Holmes (2020) and its 2022 sequel.

In 2018, Brown was featured in the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people and was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the then youngest person selected for this position.