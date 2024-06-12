Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JamDoughnut gives instant cashback on purchases.

Users buy vouchers than can be spent instore or online.

Major high street brands and supermarkets are all featured on the app.

Don’t work hard for the money, let the money work hard for you. So says the bestselling personal finance author and businessman Robert Kiyosaki, but while it is a catchy slogan, how reasonable is it for the average Joe.

The lure of “free money” is a siren’s song I have been bewitched by myself in the past, crashing hard upon the rocks while chasing football accumulators in my university days. However while gambling is always a game of chance, a wave of new apps promising instant cashback have blossomed in recent years.

JamDoughnut is one of the names that has been gaining increasing traction over the last 12 months or so. It has rave reviews from users on the App Store and Google Play as well as a high score on TrustPilot.

But how easy is it to use, how does it work and would we recommend it? Let’s take a look:

How easy is it to sign up to Jamdoughnut?

The app is free to download from the App Store, so all it took was one click, my FaceID and voila, it landed on my homescreen. Logging in to Jamdoughnut (brief sidenote, what a name 10/10 name, no notes) was as standard an experience as you would expect in 2024.

You are required to give your email first to be sent an authorisation link and then in a second security step, you have to enter your phone number to get a code. Users are then required to create a passcode and can link your FaceID log in and the voila, you are ready to go!

How does Jamdoughnut work?

The money-saving app has a bit of a unique twist, once you have downloaded the app and have signed up, you are able to purchase vouchers to spend at supermarkets, high street retailers, restaurants, pubs and more, which will give you cashback.

The vouchers can work both in-store and online, with the app clearly sign-posting where they can be used. Users click ‘purchase securely’ after picking the voucher they want and then enter the amount you want to spend at - for example Sainsbury’s - and once that is completed you will receive a barcode that can be used at checkout.

The cashback will immediately be added to your JamDoughnut wallet. MoneyToTheMasses reports that cashback can only be withdrawn once you've earned a minimum of 1,000 points, worth £10 - and that there is a 30p charge to send the money to your chosen bank.

What happened when I tried JamDoughnut?

JamDoughnut vouchers can be used at supermarkets. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

I live about five minutes away from a Sainsbury’s Local store and that made testing out JamDoughnut a piece of cake (or should I say doughnut). Because I am no-longer a gambling man, having learnt when to fold them, I played it pretty safe and bought a £10 voucher, the minimum amount and just enough to get a few bits and bobs I needed.

I did run into a bit of an issue when actually buying the Sainsbury’s voucher as any time I tried to use Apple Pay to complete the purchase, the app would crash and close. Thankfully the payment didn’t go through and so I didn’t accidently buy three or four vouchers.

Eventually I was able to complete the purchase through the bank option, but it was a mildly irritating experience. However I can’t see if it is a wider problem with Face ID, which does work when I log into JamDoughnut, or just a weird gremlin in the system for me.

The voucher came in the form of a Sainsbury’s eGift Card and it was easy as pie to use it at the self-checkout till. I simply picked the gift card option and scanned the barcode and voila, groceries bought and cashback points instantly showed up in the app. I still have a little ways to reach the threshold for withdrawing the cash but it was a slick and easy start.

Where can you get vouchers for?

JamDoughnut has a really impressive line-up of partners in the app. Ranging from Apple, where you can save up to 3%, to Waitrose, Amazon, Ask Italian and even AirBnB.

If you were to use the app regularly - and remember to check the active offers - you could quickly save and earn cashback at a rapid pace. I may have to update this article down the line with how I am getting on.

What do the user reviews say?

If you are looking for further opinions on JamDoughnut beyond just this humble tech writer, the app currently has a 4.8 star rating out of 5 on the App Store. The score is based on 2.9k reviews and the vast majority are either 5 or 4 star.

In one glowing review, a user wrote: “I cannot recommend this app enough, I’ve been using it for just under a month, just when I do my usual shopping and have made £20 cashback already. It’s easy to do, the cashback is instant and the payout syas five days but has come within a few days each time.”

The reviewer also praises the customer service for speedy and “spot on” responses and labels JamDoughnut their “new favourite app”.

