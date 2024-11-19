New bakery serving the UK's 'best ever' sausage rolls and Cornish pasties to open up in Milton Keynes city centre

The Cornish Bakery opens in Milton Keynes on December 2

A bakery whose sausage rolls have been described as the’best ever’ is to open up at centre:mk next month.

The Cornish Bakery is an independent company founded in Cornwall that has shot to success in the UK for its artisan-quality food.

It recently shot to fame when The Times hard-to-please food reviewer Giles Coren wrote about his discovery of the branch at Taunton Deane services kiosk, which he described as having ‘perfect’ pasties and the ‘best ever’ sausage rolls.

These will be on sale in the new MK venue, which will open on Monday December 2 in a unit near Clarks, Next and John Lewis.

It will create 24 year-round local jobs whilst supporting the community through a partnership with a local charity.

Described as a peaceful haven for shoppers to relax, it will seat up to 82 people, making it the company’s biggest bakery opening this year.

Customers can also watch the team baking the products throughout the day.

As well as the award-winning pasties and sausage rolls, the bakery will sell its daily baked viennoiseries, cakes, and bakes such as a Pistachio Croissant and Salted Caramel Roll.

Cornish Bakery has a commitment to the B-Corp certified specialty coffee company Union, which works in partnership with farmers to improve both quality of coffee and livelihoods long-term, and the bakery carries this forward with every cup of coffee served.

It sources most of its ingredients from producers, growers and suppliers from across Cornwall and the south west.

Cornish Bakery founder Steve Grocutt said: “We are delighted to open our newest Cornish Bakery, our 65th nonetheless, in the young and vibrant city of Milton Keynes. This destination has been on our target list for a while with its prime location and some of the UK’s best shopping. We are very pleased to be bringing our unique philosophy and our values-driven culture to this key city.”

He added: “We believe a bakery should be part of the community so our new local 24 strong MK team are currently actively seeking a designated charity partner which we will be announcing around our opening.”

The bakery will open from 8am to 5pm every day of the week.