Some staff were reportedly sent home mid-shift as 68 restaurants face closure 🍕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in business has entered administration, putting 68 restaurants at risk of closure

Around 741 jobs could be lost, though 64 sites will continue trading under Yum! Brands

Delivery and takeaway outlets are not affected by the closures

The move follows financial struggles, including a recent HMRC winding-up petition over unpaid taxes

Staff were reportedly sent home mid-shift as closures began rolling out nationwide

The dine-in business of one of the UK’s favourite pizza chains has collapsed into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk and spelling the end for 68 of its well-known family restaurants across the country.

The sudden move has caused confusion among Pizza Hut staff, with several employees reportedly sent home mid-shift on Monday (October 20) as closures began rolling out nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Leeds, as many as eight out of 11 restaurants were said to have shut their doors, according to local reports.

The affected outlets are part of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee operating Pizza Hut’s dine-in arm, which has now fallen into administration.

A family sit outside Pizza Hut on Oxford Street in London. The chain's UK dine-in business has entered administration, putting 68 restaurants at risk of closure (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

FTI Consulting has been appointed to oversee the process. While the closures mark another major blow to Britain’s casual dining scene, Pizza Hut’s delivery and takeaway outlets are not affected.

The announcement comes less than a year after the business was rescued by investment firm Directional Capital, which stepped in following the collapse of its previous operator, Heart with Smart Limited, that owed nearly £40 million in debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite efforts to stabilise the chain, DC London Pie faced mounting financial pressure, culminating in a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax.

In a statement, Pizza Hut confirmed that 64 of its restaurants will continue trading after being acquired in a pre-pack administration deal by Yum! Brands, the company behind Pizza Hut globally.

Around 1,277 employees will transfer to the new entity, while up to 741 jobs could be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director for Pizza Hut’s international markets, said the acquisition was “a targeted effort to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.”

The closures mark another chapter in the long decline of high street casual dining chains, many of which have struggled since the pandemic due to rising costs, changing consumer habits, and the growing dominance of delivery services.

A full list of the 68 Pizza Hut restaurants set to close has not yet been published following the announcement. We will update this article as and when more information becomes available.

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.