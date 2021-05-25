Re-opening was a success for Xscape in Milton Keynes
Opening in a safe way was top priority
One of the biggest day out attractions in Milton Keynes - and indeed the entire region - is now open and welcoming back visitors to enjoy a much-needed Xscape.
Xscape welcomed back its activity brands last week, including Snozone, Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl, iFly, Gravity Trampoline Park and Funstation.
Opening in a safe and secure way has been a top priority for the centre and brand teams who have been working around the clock to make sure everything was ready for the opening week.
With indoor leisure facilities and indoor dining reopening simultaneously, the influx of visitors is being safely managed with a one-way system, sanitiser stations and the close monitoring of face-coverings, visitor capacity and social distancing measures.
Visitors are encouraged to pre-book activities and indoor dining where possible to help manage the flow
and capacity within the centre.
Nick Coppock, General Manager at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “Both our centre team and our
brands have worked so hard over the last few months to make sure we were ready to welcome back our
visitors in a safe and secure way.
"We’re in the business of making memories and our centre just isn’t the same without the atmosphere
created by our visitors, big and small. We’re now looking forward to the year ahead when we can all finally
enjoy some much-needed leisure time spent with friends and family.”
Elizabeth Morris, Cineworld General Manager, said, “We are so excited to be open, ready to welcome
back our customers to Cineworld – the best place to watch a movie. We have such an exciting schedule
of films coming up this year including Cruella, Peter Rabbit 2, Fast & Furious 9 and of course, Mr. Bond
himself. The feedback from customers has been amazing, they can’t wait to feel more of that movie magic
once again!”
Visit the Xscape Milton Keynes website for brand opening times, booking information and visitor guidance.