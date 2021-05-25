Re-opening was a success for Xscape in Milton Keynes

One of the biggest day out attractions in Milton Keynes - and indeed the entire region - is now open and welcoming back visitors to enjoy a much-needed Xscape.

Xscape welcomed back its activity brands last week, including Snozone, Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl, iFly, Gravity Trampoline Park and Funstation.

Opening in a safe and secure way has been a top priority for the centre and brand teams who have been working around the clock to make sure everything was ready for the opening week.

iFly indoor skydiving at Xscape

With indoor leisure facilities and indoor dining reopening simultaneously, the influx of visitors is being safely managed with a one-way system, sanitiser stations and the close monitoring of face-coverings, visitor capacity and social distancing measures.

Visitors are encouraged to pre-book activities and indoor dining where possible to help manage the flow

and capacity within the centre.

Nick Coppock, General Manager at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “Both our centre team and our

Hollywood Bowl at Xscape

brands have worked so hard over the last few months to make sure we were ready to welcome back our

visitors in a safe and secure way.

"We’re in the business of making memories and our centre just isn’t the same without the atmosphere

created by our visitors, big and small. We’re now looking forward to the year ahead when we can all finally

enjoy some much-needed leisure time spent with friends and family.”

Elizabeth Morris, Cineworld General Manager, said, “We are so excited to be open, ready to welcome

back our customers to Cineworld – the best place to watch a movie. We have such an exciting schedule

of films coming up this year including Cruella, Peter Rabbit 2, Fast & Furious 9 and of course, Mr. Bond

Cineworld at Xscape

himself. The feedback from customers has been amazing, they can’t wait to feel more of that movie magic

once again!”