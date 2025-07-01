Don’t find yourself stuck with a huge bill by making a simple mistake on Netflix this month 🥊

Netflix has the rights for another big boxing match in July.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will face each other for a third time.

But UK viewers could land a big fine - if they make simple mistake.

Netflix will be bringing the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano to viewers this month. However those tuning in from the UK could be risking a £1,000 bill with one simple mistake.

The streaming giant is continuing to expand into the world of sports coverage and live events. It follows on from past boxing matches and the NFL games on Christmas Day 2024.

If you only use apps like Netflix or Disney Plus, you may have decided to cancel your TV licence - but it could land you in hot water during the upcoming fight. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Taylor vs Serrano 3 on Netflix?

The third match-up between the titans of women’s boxing is set to take place at Madison Square Garden this month. It has been billed as a “mega-event” by Netflix.

Taylor vs Serrano 3 is due to take place on Friday, July 11 - at least in the US. It will be broadcast in the early hours of Saturday, July 12 with coverage starting at 1am GMT.

Netflix users could land £1,000 bill with simple mistake

In recent years, the streaming giant has waded deeper and deeper into the world of live broadcasts. Ranging from late night comedy to live sports like Taylor vs Serrano 3.

If you are intrigued by the “mega-event” taking place at Madison Square Garden this month and decide to tune in, just make sure you have a TV licence. At least if you want to watch it live.

UK viewers don’t need to have paid the licence fee to watch most things on Netflix - however live events still require you to be covered by one. If you are caught watching a live broadcast on streaming without having a TV licence, you could risk landing a fine of as much as £1,000.

If you don’t stay up late to watch the boxing live and instead watch it on demand - then you will be fine. It is the live coverage that requires a TV licence.

