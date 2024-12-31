Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Energy prices are rising on 1 January ⚡️

Energy prices in the UK are set to rise by 1.2% on 1 January

Households on standard variable tariffs (SVTs) without smart meters should submit accurate readings before New Year’s Day

Submitting readings ensures you are charged at December’s lower rates, saving you money

Smart meter users don't need to submit readings, but it's a good idea to check if readings are being transmitted

As temperatures in the UK drop and snow warnings loom, many households face a looming energy price hike that will take effect on New Year’s Day - 1 January.

With Ofgem raising its price cap by 1.2%, the cost of energy for households across England, Scotland and Wales is set to rise just as the coldest months approach.

The energy price cap, enforced by Ofgem, is a maximum limit on the unit price that energy suppliers can charge for gas and electricity. When this cap rises, so too does the cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh) that consumers pay.

It does not limit total bills, because householders still pay for the amount of energy they consume.

But there is one important action you can take before the New Year to help avoid paying more than you need to.

What do I need to do?

Energy suppliers typically bill customers based on estimated usage if no reading is provided, and these estimates can often be inaccurate, leading to overcharges.

That means that if you are on a standard variable tariff (SVT) and do not have a smart meter, it is crucial to take an accurate reading of your gas and electricity usage before 1 January.

This simple step could save you money, and by submitting an accurate meter reading before New Year's Day, you ensure that you are only charged for the energy you used at December’s rates, not the higher January prices.

This will prevent you from paying for more energy than you actually consumed at the inflated price. It is estimated that nine million UK households are currently on SVTs, and could be charged inaccurately for their energy usage.

How do I submit a meter reading?

Submitting your gas and electricity readings is a simple process. Most energy suppliers allow customers to submit their meter readings online through their website, mobile app or by phone.

Make sure to take both your gas and electricity readings, as each will be charged at different rates. It's also a good idea to take a photo of the readings as a backup, just in case any issues arise.

Do I have to do it on 1 January?

Uswitch energy spokeswoman Elise Melville said: “Submitting a meter reading may not be top of households’ to-do list this Christmas, but it’s worth doing to avoid the risk of paying more for their energy in the new year.”

But if you forget or miss the deadline, don't worry - just submit your readings as soon as possible, and your supplier should adjust your bill accordingly.

If everyone tries to submit their readings on the same day, it can even overwhelm suppliers' websites and jam their phone lines, which could negatively impact vulnerable individuals.

Submitting a reading a few days after the change should keep any discrepancies to a minimum, and some energy firms allow you to backdate readings, meaning you can take a meter reading, jot it down, and then submit it at a later time.

What if I have a smart meter?

If your smart meter(s) is/are functioning correctly in smart mode and regularly sending readings to your provider, there's nothing you need to do, as this process happens automatically.

But it is a good idea to check that your meters are indeed transmitting readings. You can typically check this in your account or on your bill.

You could also consider taking a photo of your meters on the day to have a record of the readings for your own reference.

Take a few minutes today to submit your meter readings and avoid paying more than you need to. Have you already submitted yours, or do you have any questions about the process? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.