All the major stores across Milton Keynes will have different opening hours this holiday season – here is a list of all the store opening times with details on whether they will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Once again, the holiday season is upon us and with that comes all of the stress of Christmas shopping.

Whether you are trying to plan your trip to avoid the crowds or trying to squeeze in some last-minute shopping, it is important to keep in mind that various stores will be changing their opening times around the holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is a list of all major store opening times across Milton Keynes up to the new year:

Supermarket opening times for Christmas and New Year

Tesco:

All of the major Tesco stores in Milton Keynes, meaning the ones in Kingston, Bletchley and Wolverton, will be open from 10am – 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

On Boxing Day and New Year’s Day the stores will be opening from 9am – 6pm.

As usual, all will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Morrisons:

The Morrisons stores across Milton Keynes have also updated their opening times for the festive season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The store on Elder Gate, by the train station and the one in Westcroft will be opening from 11am – 5 pm on Christmas Eve.

They will be re-opening from 9am – 6pm on Boxing Day and will open from 6am – 11pm until the 30th December.

On New Year’s Eve, the stores will open from 10am – 4pm.

Sainsbury’s:

The Sainsbury’s superstore in the city centre, will open from 6am – 11pm in the days leading up to Christmas Eve, when it will open from 11am – 5pm.

The store will open from 9am – 6pm on Boxing Day and 8am – 8pm on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The store in Shenley Church End will also be following the same opening times.

Asda:

The big Asda in Bletchley, next to the Stadium, will operate at its usual 24h a day up until Christmas Eve, when it will open from 10am – 4pm.

The store will open from 9am – 6pm on Boxing Day and from 6am – 12am the following day.

On New Year’s Eve the store will from 10am – 4pm and from 9am – 6pm on New Year’s Day.

Waitrose:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Waitrose store in Oakgrove will open from 10am – 4pm on Christmas Eve and will only re-open after Boxing Day from 7am – 10pm.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the store will open from 11am – 5pm.

Marks and Spencer:

The stores in the City Centre and Bletchley will open from 10am – 4pm on Christmas Eve.

They will remain closed on Boxing Day.

The store in the City Centre will open on New Year’s Eve from 11am – 5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The store in Bletchley will open on the same day from 10:30am – 4:30pm.

Both stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Aldi:

The Aldi stores in Kingston, Bletchley, City Centre and Westcroft will open from 9:30am – 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

They will remain closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Lidl:

The Lidl stores in Brooklands, Bletchley, Oldbrook and Wolverton will open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 10am – 4pm.

However, on Christmas Eve the doors will be opening 30min earlier for browsing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stores will remain closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.