Improvements include self-service checkouts

Primark has unveiled a brand-new look for its store at MK1 Shopping Park as part of a nationwide £140m investment.

The store, which opened in 2012, employs more than 200 staff and offers customers an extensive range of Primark’s bestselling women’s wear, men’s wear, kids’ wear, beauty and home.

The store has been updated with improved décor, fixtures and fittings, including new open-plan window displays and in-store display units. Customers will also spot new signage, bringing the store in line with Primark’s latest store design.

Other changes include the installation of self-service checkouts as part of Primark’s trial to see how the service can benefit customers.

The store has also invested in refreshing its back-of-house space for staff, including a refurbished canteen space and new training room.

Store manager, Jake Vince, said: “Milton Keynes is a key location for Primark and is one of just a few cities in the UK outside London to have not one but two stores. The MK1 store was Primark’s first retail park location and is very popular with locals and visitors alike who come to shop on a day out.

"I am so proud to have led the team which has worked so hard over these last few weeks to create an even better in-store experience for customers and colleagues alike. I’m looking forward to welcoming customers and seeing what they think.”

Customers can now Primark’s new website to browse current ranges and check availability of their favourite products before heading into store.

The refit is part of Primark’s £140m investment in its UK store estate by the end of 2024.

