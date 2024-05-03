The Entertainer Toy Shop set to launch at Tesco stores in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s largest independent toy retailer, The Entertainer, is set to open toy shops at Tesco Kingston Extra and Milton Keynes Bletchley Extra next week.

This new partnership will offer Tesco customers in Milton Keynes the chance to shop The Entertainer’s large range of products from much-loved leading brands such as Barbie, Lego, Hot Wheels, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, as well as their exclusive range of great value Addo toys and products from the award-winning early years toy specialist, Early Learning Centre.

The Entertainer Toy Shop’s brand-new locations will launch at the Kingston Extra store on Thursday, May 9, followed by the Milton Keynes Bletchley Extra on Friday, May 10.

The rollout follows the announcement in January of an extended partnership between the leading toy retailer and supermarket. The Entertainer is due to roll out to over 750 Tesco stores in the UK throughout the year and will create over 1,000 new jobs.

The announcement comes following a successful, year-long trial of The Entertainer in 35 of Tesco’s large UK stores and the positive response from customers.

Rachel Willmott, regional area manager at The Entertainer, said: “We’re delighted to announce that The Entertainer Toy Shop will be launching across two Milton Keynes-based Tesco stores, which will bring some of our magic directly to families and children right in the heart of the local community.”

Jan Marchant, Managing Director of Home and Clothing at Tesco, added: “We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK, introducing even more customers to the great range of toys and making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in store.”

The rollout of The Entertainer Toy Shop concessions across Tesco stores will provide shoppers with the chance to discover the toyshop’s best-selling and affordable range of the latest toys and games.

For more information on The Entertainer click here. Visit the Tesco website here for further details on the supermarket.