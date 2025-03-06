These are the cheapest - and most expensive - places in Milton Keynes to buy your petrol

Milton Keynes has some of the cheapest petrol prices in the county - but also some of the most expensive

New data had shown the cheapest places in the city to buy petrol – and the most expensive.

Using up-to-date figures from the Petrol Prices App, Law Trucks have looked at petrol prices across Buckinghamshire to compare the p[rices for fuel.

One garage in Milton Keynes features in the top five cheapest – but three more are among the most expensive in the county.

Asda on Bletcham Way comes in at number four, with unleaded petrol selling at 136.7p per litre.

The cheapest place in Bucks was found to be Sainsburys in Aylesbury Gatehouse (HP10 8EH) at 134.9p per litre, followed by Jet Aylesbury in Wendover (HP22 6PN) at 135.9p and Gulf Churchway in Haddenham (HP17 8HA) at 135.9p.

Heading the most expensive places to buy petrol was the Shell Garage on the H3 Monks Way, where unleaded is selling for 141.9p per litre.

Second spot was taken jointly by the Welcome Break garage in Olney and, surprisingly, Tesco in Wolverton. These were both selling at 139.9p.

Law Trucks experts focused on fuel stations within a three-mile radius of each area and recorded the lowest price available.

