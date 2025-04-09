This is how the massive new Universal Studios theme park will benefit Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Universal Studio theme park will bring huge benefits to Milton Keynes, the city council has declared.

Milton Keynes City Council has welcomed today’s Government announcement that Universal Studios has been given the go ahead to open a theme park on a 500-acre former brickworks site near Stewartby in Bedfordshire – less than 14 miles from MK.

Estimates released by the Government predict the project will create around 28,000 jobs and boost the nation’s economy by £50 billion.

Universal hopes to open the new theme park and resort in 2031 and it is hoped that 8.5 million guests will come to the new entertainment hub every year.

There will be 500-bed hotel, plus what Universal has described as a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

MK City Council has welcome the scheme with open arms and listed the benefits it will bring to the city.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “A green light for a world class attraction just 20 minutes from Milton Keynes unlocks major opportunities for our thriving city and will be transformative for the whole region.”

He added: “Obviously, there’s great economic potential which we’re in a strong position to make the most of, and the opening of the East West Rail line will bring even closer connections. We’ll benefit from the creation of thousands of new jobs, and city businesses can expect a significant boost to visitor numbers and spend. Development of this scale goes hand in hand with improved infrastructure alongside investment in housing, community facilities and beyond.

“We’re committed to working in partnership with Universal Studios, Government, Bedford Borough Council and neighbouring authorities, Destination Milton Keynes and other partners to maximise the benefits of the development. A major theme park at the heart of the Oxford – Milton Keynes – Cambridge Growth Hub puts us in a fantastic position to continue attracting investment and give our economy the injection it needs.”

It is rumoured that Universal initially looked at siting the theme park in Milton Keynes itself, but they were deterred by the high price of land in the city and found Bedfordshire cheaper.