UK passport application and renewal fees to increase in 2025 - when to apply for new British passports to save

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson

Jobs and finance writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:34 BST

If you’re planning a trip this year, you can still avoid paying more for your passport ✈️
  • The Government plans to raise passport application fees from April 10, 2025
  • The changes are currently subject to parliamentary approval, but are expected to go ahead
  • The fee increases aim to cover processing costs without relying on taxation
  • Applying before the deadline will allow you to pay the current lower rates
  • Applicants continue to be advised to apply early to avoid delays before traveling

The Government has announced it is planning to introduce new passport application fees later this year.

The proposals are currently subject to parliamentary approval, but are expected to see some application fees increase by as much as £14.50.

If approved, the changes will come into affect from Thursday, April 10, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to apply well in advance of travel.

If you’re planning a trip later this year and are in need of a passport, applying ahead of the April 10 fees increase will save you money, as you will be charged at the current, lower application rates.

The Government hopes the increased fees will help support the Home Office’s aim of covering operational costs through application charges rather than general taxation.

Those costs include processing applications, providing consular support overseas - such as assistance with lost or stolen passports - and managing British citizen arrivals at UK borders. The Government does not profit from passport fees.

How much will passport application fees go up?

The proposed changes include:

  • Standard online applications: Increasing by from £88.50 to £94.50 (an increase of £6.00) for adults, and from £57.50 to £61.50 (an increase of £4.00) for children.
  • Postal applications: Rising from £100.00 to £107.00 (+£7.00) for adults and from £69.00 to £74.00 (+£5.00) for children.
  • Premium Service (1-day application): Increasing from £207.50 to £222.00 (+£14.50) for adults and from £176.50 to £189.00 (+£12.50) for children.
  • Standard online applications (when applying from overseas): Rising from £101.00 to £108.00 (+£7.00) for adults and from £65.50 to £70.00 (+£4.50) for children.
  • Standard paper applications (from overseas): Increasing from £112.50 to £120.50 (+£8.00) for adults and from £77.00 to £82.50 (+£5.50) for children.

Applicants are encouraged to apply well in advance of travel. The Government has said that in 2024, 99.7% of standard UK applications were processed within three weeks when no additional information was required.

Even if you are planning to travel later in the year, renewing your passport now rather than closer to your departure date can help you save money.

What do you think about the upcoming passport fee increases? Will you be applying before the deadline to save money, or do you have travel plans that make renewing unavoidable? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.

