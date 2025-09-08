Viral dessert brand to sweeten up Milton Keynes with new cafe launch

Sweet-toothed Milton Keynes residents are in for a treat because one of the UK’s most talked-about dessert cafes is set to open in the city, creating 10 new jobs.

Chocoberry, the handcrafted luxury dessert brand that has taken social media by storm and ranks as one of Deliveroo’s most-ordered names, will open its doors at 651 Silbury Boulevard later this year, bringing its viral creations and signature brunch menu to the heart of Milton Keynes.

The brand is famed for extravagant and Instagram-worthy dishes such as its knafeh “Dubai Chocolate” strawberries and tiramisu French toast, alongside a full all-day brunch menu. It prides itself on quality, using premium Belgian chocolate, small-batch roasted coffee, and in-house recipes baked fresh at the Chocoberry Bakery.

The new café promises a stylish, relaxing space for family and friends to enjoy indulgent treats, with options for takeaway and delivery too. The opening will also create at least 10 new local jobs.

Chocoberry’s best-selling knafeh chocolate strawberries. Photo: Chocoberry

Chocoberry already has 18 locations nationwide and has revealed ambitious plans to expand to 50 by the end of 2026.

Ameer Nurmahomed, UK General Manager at Chocoberry, said: “Milton Keynes is a fantastic city with a bustling and vibrant food scene.

"However, I am confident that local consumers haven’t experienced anything like what we have to offer. Our delicious baked goods, speciality coffee, and extravagant and viral desserts will create a new go-to destination for unique dessert experiences. We are hugely excited to share more about our upcoming plans and welcome customers through our doors later this year.”

With its combination of indulgence, creativity, and social media appeal, Chocoberry looks set to become the city’s next big foodie hotspot.