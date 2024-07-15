Wingstop celebrate opening in Milton Keynes with free wings for first 100 customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wingstop UK, the ultimate experience for iconic wing flavours to enjoy with family and friends, has opened a branch at Midsummer Place Shopping Centre.

And to celebrate the launch, the first 100 customers in store will receive free wings.

Midsummer Place is home to brands popular with Gen Z, such as Sports Direct and Hollister, making it the perfect backdrop for Wingstop UK to launch its signature wings and flavours.

The new Milton Keynes site will bring 60 jobs to the local area and host 80 covers, as well as the usual unparalleled flavour experience, vibrant interiors, exceptional service and curated playlists.

Milton Keynes is the brand’s 49th opening since 2018 and a further eight launches are slated before the end of 2024, including Crawley, Whitechapel and a third site in Leeds.

In June, the brand was crowned the fastest growing restaurant group in the UK for a second year running by The Sunday Times 100. It was ranked 38th on the prestigious list overall, with 122% revenue growth over the past 12 months. In a fiercely competitive market, this recognition is a testament to the rapid growth and sustained success of Wingstop UK.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “We’re so excited to be launching in Milton Keynes today.

"Looking ahead, we have ambitious plans for more growth as we approach our 50th site, and an extensive pipeline of locations well into 2025. We can’t wait to offer hungry shoppers at Midsummer Place the best-tasting wings in the business – come pay us a visit.”