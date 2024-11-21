Woburn Forest Center Parcs wins gold award for best UK family holiday venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Center Parcs at Woburn Forest near Milton Keynes and Bedford has won the gold at the British Travel Awards 2024.

The popular venue scooped top prize for the Best Company for UK Family Holidays and also a silver for Best Company for UK Short Breaks.

Set in 357 acres of Bedfordshire woodland, it has welcomed more than 3.1 million guests since opening in 2014 and boasts 625 lodges, a 75-bedroom hotel, six spa suites and more than 100 leisure activities.

Nationally, the company caters for 2.3 million guests every year across its six UK and Ireland villages, with an average annual occupancy of 97% and a 65% return rate.

The venues remain open all year round, with summer and Winter Wonderland breaks being the most popular time to visit. And 95% of guests rate their breaks as excellent or good.

Colin Whaley, chief sales and marketing officer at Center Parcs, said: “To receive not one but two awards, within the travel industry, is extremely rewarding and reflective of the hard work our colleagues do across both our villages and Head Office.

“As a business we are committed to helping families come together and create their own memorable family experiences, on a short break with us. To be recognised for this – among so many great businesses – demonstrates how important our customer service, standards and guest satisfaction is to us. I’m extremely proud of all our achievements, to create such an incredible place to stay and work.”

