Cook recruitment group named in Hot 100 recruiter list
The highly anticipated list, compiled by Recruiter magazine, recognises the top recruitment agencies based on a rigorous assessment of their performance, growth, and commitment to excellence.
Cook Recruitment Group's inclusion in the Hot 100 list is a big achievement for the company's- dedication to providing excellent service to both healthcare professionals and healthcare providers.
Cook Recruitment Group says ‘We are honoured to be included among the top recruitment agencies in the country. This achievement reflects all the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to meet the staffing needs of healthcare organisations and professionals. We look forward to seeing our place on the list in future years as we grow the business.’