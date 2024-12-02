Cosy Club Milton Keynes has partnered with Action for Children for this year’s Christmas fundraising campaign, launched with the help of two very special guests

Sanam

Love island winners and Action for Children supporters Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan popped in to show their support for the campaign, encouraging guests to raise much needed funds for the charity whilst enjoying a festive treat.

Cosy Club will donate 20p from every Cosy Christmas Pie sold over the festive period to Action for Children and, with the expectation that over 50,000 pies will be enjoyed at Cosy Clubs across the UK this party season, the final donation will be around £10,000.

Cosy Clubbers are also being invited to decorate Christmas trees with an Action for Children decorative star featuring a QR code, allowing guests to donate an amount directly to the charity.

Lucy Knowles, Managing Director, Cosy Club says: “We’re delighted to be supporting Action for Children with our Christmas fundraising campaign this year. They do such amazing work supporting young people and their families across the UK so to be able to help at a time of the year which should be magical for all children, is wonderful.

Kai and Sanam

“Whether our guests are enjoying our delicious Cosy Christmas Pie or hanging stars on our tree and donating that way, they can rest assured children’s lives across the UK are being improved thanks to them.”

Action for Children protects and supports children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support. They ensure their voices are heard, and campaign to bring lasting improvements to their lives.

Kai and Sanam commented: “It was fantastic to visit and meet the wonderful team at Cosy Club, and see their partnership with Action for Children come to life. The highlight of our visit was enjoying a delicious pie, with proceeds supporting this amazing charity.

“With 4.3 million children in the UK currently living in poverty, the festive period can bring additional challenges to already struggling families. By enjoying a meal at Cosy Club or participating in fundraising activities, you can make a big difference.”