Council launches new scheme to support Milton Keynes businesses and jobs

A new 'More for MK' initiative has been launched by Milton Keynes Council to support local businesses

The council has been working internally with its teams to discuss the benefits of awarding local contracts, while also collaborating with partners such as Network Rail and Nat West to encourage them to do the same.

It will also encourage the public sector to source services and products locally.

MK Progressive Alliance is behind an initiative to boost businesses and jobs in Milton Keynes

Councillor Rob Middleton, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Resources, announced the scheme in July 2021.

He said: “This is another council plan achievement and shows how the Progressive Alliance is working to support local businesses in their recovery from COVID-19.

"The council spends around £300m annually on sourcing products and services. By actively working to source even a fraction of this at a local level, we will bring a high level of social value and build community wealth.”

'More for MK' focuses on three commitments: being a real living wage employer, recognising the value in the social commissioning process, and supporting smaller local suppliers.

Councillor Middleton added: “The extension of Fairfield Primary School saw the supplier spend £1.17m within 20 miles of MK.