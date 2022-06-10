Council unveils ‘ambitious and innovative’ plan for the city of Milton Keynes

The ‘ambitious and innovative’ plan sets out how Milton Keynes will be transformed into a thriving, progressive, sustainable city over the next four years,

The Progressive Alliance will work cross-party for the benefit of the city, while ensuring the council continues to deliver high quality core services and provides support for those who need it.

Other priorities and outcomes that the council want to see by 2026 include:

The Council Plan sets out the council's priorities for the next four years

> Improved access to affordable housing

> Delivery of regeneration and renewal

> A strong and robust economy

> High-quality placemaking and well-planned growth

> Milton Keynes as a centre of culture and creativity

> Excellent services for children and young people

> Mitigating the rise in child poverty and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis

> A more equal, diverse and inclusive Milton Keynes that welcomes and supports everyone

> A cleaner and safer MK

> Improved health and wellbeing

> Sustainable public transport and mobility

> Mitigating the impact of climate change

Councillor Pete Marland, Labour leader of the council, said: “This Council Plan is an exciting look forward at what we can achieve in the next four years while ensuring that our city offers residents affordable housing, a good education, and value-for-money services. I look forward to Milton Keynes becoming a thriving, progressive and sustainable city with endless potential.”

Councillor Robin Bradburn, Lib Dem Deputy Leader of the Council, added: “The past two years have been incredibly difficult for residents and the city as a whole, so I am pleased that this ambitious and innovative Council Plan recognises the importance of support for residents and growth of the city’s economy. The Progressive Alliance continues to put people before politics for the benefit of the community and this ambitious and innovative Council Plan demonstrates exactly that.”

The Plan sets out how Milton Keynes Council will deliver its Strategy for 2050, as agreed by Milton Keynes Council on January 20, 2021. It also explains the corporate priorities between 2022 – 2026, alongside an annual delivery plan on specific policies and tasks.