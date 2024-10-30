Cranberryhome wins Best Bathroom in Buckinghamshire
Their latest award-wining project impressed judges with its seamless blend of modern luxury and period charm, earning the company a coveted 5-star accolade.
Clients requested that Cranberryhome incorporate original features, including a restored fireplace, a classic roll-top bath, and an elegantly crafted vanity basin into the bathroom's design.
The team worked meticulously to honour these requests while ensuring that the design also captured the stunning countryside views from the property's rear.
Judges praised Cranberryhome's thoughtful approach, recognising how the team balanced period authenticity with contemporary comfort. Cranberryhome expressed gratitude for this ongoing recognition and is proud to be celebrated as a leader in quality bathroom and interior renovations.