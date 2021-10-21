Cranfield University near Milton Keynes and Bedford agrees new partnership with RAF

Cranfield University has signed a Strategic Relationship Charter with the RAF setting out principles for how the two organisations will work more closely in research, innovation and education.

The strategic partnership with the Royal Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), recognises the importance of research and experimentation in defence science and technology.

Cranfield and the RAF have a long relationship going back to before the Second World War. The signing of the Charter marks a new phase in which they will work together on initiatives covering sustainability and the drive for net-zero, unmanned aerial systems, space, AI and autonomy.

Professor Karen Holford, chief executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, said: “The signing of the Strategic Relationship Charter is a fitting recognition of our links with the RAF and fundamental to our own strategic direction. The Charter recognises the alignment of Cranfield University with the aims and interests of the RAF at a time of increasing emphasis on sovereign capability.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to transform our specialist knowledge in science and technology through research, innovation and education into practical applications which serve society and contribute to the future wealth and security of the UK.”

Air Commodore Holmes, Head of the RAF Rapid Capabilities Office, said: “Research and development, and innovation, have always been at the heart of the RAF. The signing of the Strategic Relationship Charter with Cranfield University not only enhances a long-standing relationship between the RAF and Cranfield but also enables both organisations to move to a new phase and work collaboratively on developing the Next Generation Air Force.’’

Cranfield University evolved from the original establishment of RAF Cranfield in 1937 and subsequent founding of the College of Aeronautics on the same site in 1946.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) awarded Cranfield – at that time Cranfield Institute of Technology – a teaching and research contract in 1984, which continues today with Cranfield Defence and Security’s presence at the Defence Academy of the UK in Shrivenham.

Many serving military officers, including from the RAF, graduate each year through Cranfield’s role as the Academic Provider to the MoD.

Cranfield is already working with the RCO on sustainability projects looking at carbon content on the MoD estate and net-zero in operational effectiveness.