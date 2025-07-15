CreatePay brings over 70 new jobs to Milton Keynes – with more on the way

By lana barnes
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 12:36 BST
Restaurant owner using CreatePay!placeholder image
Restaurant owner using CreatePay!
CreatePay, a UK-based payment solutions provider that launched in August 2023, has already added 110 employees across the UK, with 70 of those roles based in Milton Keynes. That number is set to grow to 90 in the coming months as the company continues to expand its local presence.

This expansion is creating new opportunities in the fast-growing financial technology sector while providing a significant boost to the local job market.

CreatePay’s commitment to hiring locally reflects its focus on investing in people and building long-term careers in fintech, a sector that continues to see strong demand.

With plans for continued growth, CreatePay aims to contribute positively to economic growth and employment in Milton Keynes and beyond, positioning itself not only as a business success story but as a valued part of the local community.

