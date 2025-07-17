CreatePay brings over 70 new jobs to Milton Keynes – with more on the way.

CreatePay, a UK-based fintech provider that launched in August 2023, has already added 110 employees across the UK, with 70 of those roles based in Milton Keynes. That number is set to grow to 80 in Milton Keynes in the coming months with the total company size increasing to 135 by the end September.

The company is founder owned and has bucked the trend within the industry of delivering significant growth without taking external funding. Stephen Wells, CEO commented.

‘We are thrilled to embark on our next phase of rapid growth which will see further job creation within Milton Keynes and the expansion of our office footprint. Key to our success is creating a great culture and environment for our team to develop and thrive, alongside recognising success’.

CreatePay serves 9,500 business owners throughout the UK and has processed £1.6b of card payments since inception. The company has ambitious plans to expand further which includes the launch of the ‘CreatePay One’ payment solution alongside launching in Ireland.