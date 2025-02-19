CTEK announces new partner in UK motorcycle market

CTEK CT5 POWERSPORT

CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, is increasing its global presence in the motorcycle market with a new partnership in the UK. The partnership will see CTEK products stocked with the UK’s biggest motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer, SPORTSBIKESHOP.

The new partnership will see CTEK’s industry-leading range of motorcycle charging products and accessories made available to riders and motorcycle enthusiasts via SPORTSBIKESHOP’s website and 10 retail outlets in England and Scotland. As two of the leading premium aftermarket motorcycle accessory brands in the UK, this new strategic partnership will help strengthen both SPORTSBIKESHOP and CTEK’s offerings even further. The collaboration will see the two work together to prioritise the development of the CTEK range for the rapidly growing market in the UK.

Commenting on the agreement, Mark Poole, Sales Manager at CTEK said; “We are really excited about this new relationship. SPORTSBIKESHOP’s ethos of providing products and services of the highest quality to their customers perfectly complements our own. SPORTSBIKESHOP has the perfect experience and customer relationships to position CTEK’s products and technology as complete solutions that meet the growing demands of the market. I believe this relationship is an key step in continuing our business growth within the motorcycle market, and with a long-term strategic partnership.”

Chris Winters, Managing Director at SPORTSBIKESHOP said; “We are excited to broaden our portfolio of charging solutions by partnering with leading European brand CTEK to bring their chargers to our growing customer base.

“Our energy has always been focused on delighting our customers with the highest quality products, and providing good honest advice. CTEK has offered us the opportunity to take on a varied range of charging solutions, perfectly suited to our customer base, which are not only market leading, but also fit into our long-term vision of supplying quality products that offer genuine value for money. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for both parties as a result of this great partnership,”