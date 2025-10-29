Dandara apprentice inspires the next generation through housebuilder's management programme

In light of National Career Development Month in November, many students in their final year of school across the country find themselves at a crossroads, deciding whether to pursue further education or enter the world of work.

With a full year of work now under his belt, 20-year-old Harry Collins, who is on independent housebuilder Dandara’s Management Trainee Programme, is flying the flag for entering the workforce straight after leaving school.

With a strong passion for the housebuilding industry, Harry joined Dandara’s Management Trainee Programme in September 2024. Based at Dandara’s Northern Home Counties Head Office in Milton Keynes, Harry is currently studying towards a Level 6 qualification at university, alongside rotating across Dandara’s main departments.

Harry comments: “Whenever someone asks me what the best thing about the Management Trainee Programme is, I have to say it’s the flexibility. The programme offers a varied overview of the company which not many other people would get to experience.

Harry Collins

"I initially was on a Commercial pathway studying towards a Quantity Surveyor qualification; however, I have since changed my qualification to Real Estate Management. When I completed my rotation in Land I realised that this was the pathway for me and due to the flexibility of the scheme, I was able to seamlessly change with the support of the senior team.”

National Career Development Month is focused on professional growth, career planning and goal setting. It provides a dedicated time for individuals to reflect on their career paths, explore new opportunities, and seek guidance from resources and professionals. Harry’s journey is a great testament to how far an apprenticeship can take you when supported by a structured trainee programme.

After successfully completing his GCSEs and earning A-levels in Geography, English and PE, Harry, who is from the Bedford area, decided to pursue a career in construction but wanted a path that combined practical experience with a qualification. After leaving school, Harry applied for Dandara’s Management Trainee Programme which offers different pathways in Commercial, Construction, Technical or Land with the option to obtain either a Level 4 or 6 qualification.

Harry continues: “The Management Trainee Programme is the perfect solution to those who wish to continue studying towards a qualification but are also ready to go into the world of work. Although sometimes challenging with tight deadlines for my university work, the skills I’m learning from my days at work is putting me in the best stead for a successful career in the housebuilding industry.

"Whilst my university work teaches general theory surrounding housebuilding, my time with Dandara is providing me with skills in problem solving, people management and relationship building.”

Harry continues: “Although I’ve enjoyed working across all sectors at Dandara, I have thoroughly enjoyed the Land sector. The senior management team has been incredibly supportive in my decision to switch, and this alone showcases the whole point of the programme. I initially was in the Land department for one month as part of the usual rotation but ended up staying for five as I enjoyed it so much.

"I feel my skillset is well suited to the Land department as it exposes you to a variety of elements and no day is ever the same – it is not your typical ‘sit down’ desk job. To be successful in a Land role, you have to be a big people person as the role involves managing stakeholders both within Dandara and externally too, which suits my personality massively.”

By combining working four days a week for Dandara, with studying one day a week at The University College of Estate Management in Reading, Harry will gain a BSc (Hons) in Real Estate Management.

Harry concludes: “As I enter my final year on the Management Trainee Programme I must reflect on the past year and be proud of the progress I’ve made so far. This time last year, I knew little about all the departments in the housebuilding industry as well as the sheer amount of terminology! It is so much more than just bricks and mortar and the endless opportunities to develop your knowledge means everyday is a school day.

"I cannot recommend this pathway enough to anyone who may be feeling that they’re ready for the world of work but doesn’t wish to give up education just yet.”

Behind Dandara’s Management Trainee Programme is Alison Murphy, Learning & Development Manager, who is determined to help bridge the skills gap in the industry.

Alison comments: “It feels an incredibly crucial time, now more than ever, to be inspiring the next generation into the housebuilding industry. Amid lofty government housebuilding targets there needs to be the same energy behind the recruitment of people to make these houses happen. National Career Development Month is a wonderful time to highlight people such as Harry, and to remind people that there are many opportunities outside of traditional university.

"We are here to help anyone who is passionate about kickstarting their career in this exciting and growing industry, and welcome anyone interested to apply for the programme in summer 2026.”

For more information about the range of apprenticeships offered by Dandara, please visit https://careers.dandara.com/page/traineeschemes