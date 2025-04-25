Dandara builds future foundations with Milton Keynes students in outreach programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dandara, one of the UK’s leading independent housebuilders, recently joined forces with Aviva Investors, Milton Keynes College and Packaged Living to deliver an ambitious education initiative, aimed at giving young people in Milton Keynes real insight into careers in construction and property.

The initiative was created and funded by Aviva Investors with contributions from Dandara and Packaged Living to offer a bespoke careers programme to inspire young people in overcoming barriers and achieving their full career potential. It follows the announcement last year that Aviva Investors had funded the creation of 212 new family homes across two brand new communities in Shenley Wood and Whitehouse Park as part of a partnership with Packaged Living, which will be delivered by Dandara.

Over seven weeks, 17 students studying a T-Level course in construction participated in a series of hands-on workshops, practical challenges and career-focused sessions designed to build skills, boost confidence and open doors to future opportunities in the industry.

The standout session, The Big Build, saw students step into the role of property developers, constructing sustainable models using only the materials provided – with a budget of £30 million in mock capital to manage. From wooden pegs to lollipop sticks, creativity and sustainability were the name of the game. The more sustainable and resource-efficient the design, the higher the team scored – with the winning team selected by a judging panel from all three companies.

Students not only tackled real-world issues like climate change and sustainable building practices, but also explored asset management and investment strategy, helping them to understand the wider ecosystem of the built environment. In what was a programme highlight; interview preparation sessions gave students invaluable insight into professional life – many having never sat an interview before. As a result, Dandara is now looking to offer work placements to T-Level students to create long-term pathways into the industry.

Lesley Treacy, Head of ESG at Dandara, who supported several sessions and was a judge on the panel, said: “Working directly with the students has been a genuinely inspiring experience. Their enthusiasm, creativity and commitment to sustainability gave me great confidence in the next generation of construction professionals. At Dandara, we’re passionate about investing in future talent and ensuring the built environment evolves with fresh perspectives and innovative thinking.

“The level of engagement we saw, especially during interview preparation and practical sessions, highlighted just how important real-world exposure is at this stage in a student’s development. The students showed an impressive understanding of sustainability and collaboration – two values at the core of what we do.”

Ben Sanderson, Managing Director, Real Estate, at Aviva Investors, added: “We think it’s really important for investors to recognise the projects they fund do not sit in isolation. They are also a great opportunity for companies to interact with – and give back to – the local community and to add social value. Creating this initiative was a wonderful chance to meet young people in Milton Keynes who might have an interest in property or construction, to help nurture their enthusiasm and hopefully inspire the next generation to explore jobs in the industry. It was terrific to see how engaged they were and to show them the role these professions can play in helping the UK get ready for the future by investing into communities and having a positive impact on the surrounding areas.”

The final feedback from students was overwhelmingly positive, with 96% of students reporting, they are confident to extremely confident they have the skills needed to succeed in the workplace.

The programme brought learning to life in a fun, interactive way that connected classroom theory with industry practice. At the end of the programme, each student received a certificate and credits towards their course, recognising their participation and achievements.

As Dandara continues to expand its presence across the UK, its involvement in programmes like this reflects a genuine commitment to creating opportunities for young people and strengthening ties with the communities it serves. By working directly with students and educational partners, the company is helping to equip future talent with the skills, confidence and experience needed to thrive in the world of construction and beyond.

To find out more about Dandara visit www.dandara.com.