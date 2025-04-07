Dandara lays foundations for female futures at Bromley Career Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A careers event on Friday 28th March at The Harris Girls’ Academy in Bromley saw leading independent housebuilder Dandara participate in an engaging, interactive day to promote careers in construction among young women.

Currently, women make up only 15% of the UK’s construction workforce1. Addressing this disparity is crucial, especially as the sector faces significant shortages, with over 35,000 job vacancies and employers reporting that over half of these cannot be filled due to a lack of required skills.

At the careers event, Dandara representatives Rebecca Freeman, Senior Quantity Surveyor at Dandara Northern Home Counties, and Alison Murphy, Learning and Development Manager, created a highly interactive experience with a series of hands-on activities such as Lego-building competitions designed to illustrate the creative and problem-solving aspects of construction.

Additionally, tailored educational cards helped students link their favourite academic subjects directly to potential roles within the sector – demonstrating how interests in maths, geography and design can lead to rewarding careers.

Rebecca Freeman, Senior Quantity Surveyor at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “The housebuilding industry faces a significant skills shortage, and we need to ensure we are attracting a broad range of new talent while addressing the gender gap if we are to meet the growing demand for housing. It was encouraging to see such enthusiasm and creativity from the students around the room. Beyond just raising awareness, events like this help us truly understand the aspirations and misconceptions young people have about the construction industry.

“Many students were intrigued to hear about the variety and flexibility within the sector, from office-based roles like quantity surveying and project management to site-based opportunities and specialist technical roles. Showing them that their unique skills and personal interests are highly valued and applicable in our industry is essential for attracting the next generation of diverse talent.”

Steve Sherwin, Head of Academy at The Harris Girls’ Academy Bromley, added: “Having Dandara join us to host interactive sessions really engaged our students, helping them gain practical insights into careers they might not have previously considered. It’s important for us to expose our students to diverse opportunities, and it was encouraging to see how actively the students participated – asking questions and engaging in activities that challenged their perceptions of the industry. Events like this not only provide practical insights but also inspire our students to envision new and exciting possibilities for their futures.”

Dandara’s involvement in educational outreach events is part of a wider commitment to inspire younger generations about careers in housebuilding. With the construction sector experiencing a recent 17.3% increase in vacancies, the highest across all industries, such initiatives are pivotal in tackling the current skills shortage.