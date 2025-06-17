Independent housebuilder Dandara has appointed Jackie Coulthard as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for its housebuilding division, adding a powerhouse of leadership and commercial acumen to the board at a pivotal time for the business.

Jackie joins Dandara with more than three decades of experience across the automotive, manufacturing and residential property sectors. She spent over 16 years at Taylor Wimpey, holding a number of senior positions including Finance Director, Acting Managing Director and Managing Director for the North Yorkshire region. In this role, she led a team in excess of 200 people and oversaw the delivery of over 500 homes annually – driving performance across customer satisfaction, construction quality and financial outcomes. More recently, Jackie spent 14 months at Crest Nicholson as Finance Director for one of their divisions. Earlier in her career, Jackie held senior finance roles in manufacturing businesses where she built a reputation for strategic thinking, disciplined delivery and cross-functional leadership.

In her new role at Dandara, Jackie will oversee the financial performance and strategic direction of the national housebuilding business. This includes supporting regional growth targets, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring financial resilience as the company navigates a fast-changing landscape. Based from Dandara’s Milton Keynes office, Jackie is already embedded in the senior leadership team and actively shaping long-term strategy as part of the housebuilding board.

Commenting on her appointment, Jackie said: “I’m proud of the path I’ve taken – starting on a Youth Training Scheme in the early ’90s to eventually leading multimillion-pound housing operations. My journey’s never been textbook, but I’ve always believed that with the right mindset, finance can be a force for clarity and positive change. Dandara has the dynamism and ambition which is what drew me to the business and role. Being part of the board allows me to help steer that narrative in a meaningful way.”

Jackie Coulthard

Trevor Dempsey, CEO at Dandara, added: “Jackie brings a rare hybrid of sharp financial intellect and real-world operational leadership. She doesn’t just read a balance sheet – she reads the business. Her time as an MD gives her a unique perspective that will help drive Dandara’s strategic decision-making forward with confidence and clarity and we’re thrilled to welcome her.”

Jackie’s appointment underpins Dandara’s continued investment in senior leadership as it builds on recent growth and adapts to the industry’s evolving challenges – from planning reform and regulatory change to construction costs and supply chain resilience.