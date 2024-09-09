David Lloyd gets painting
David Lloyd has been reaching out to local schools and communities to help with any work that they are finding difficult to achieve, in an effort to give back.
Just before the summer Broughton Fields School got in contact with our Community Do-Good Champion Dee Denehan, asking for help to paint their reception classrooms. Funding at the school has been limited and other priorities at the school mean the staff haven't been able to give the attention to the rooms that they would like. David Lloyd sourced a team of staff including their long standing GM David Barker to paint both classrooms with help from the schools Maintenance Officer. Both rooms as well as the cloack room were completed in a week by the dedicated staff that gave up their time to help out. The results were fantastic, both classrooms were brighter and more inviting for the children starting school for the first time.
David Lloyd has also been involved with other charities this year including; Ride High and the Henry Allen Trust both local Milton Keynes based charities and donating more than £600 in events with in the club, as well Children in Need, British Heart Foundation and also collecting donations for the MK Food Bank.
We are happy to help any other local schools and communities in the area if they want to get in touch with us.
