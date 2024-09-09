David Lloyd gets painting

David Lloyd launches their Outreach Program.

Just before the summer Broughton Fields School got in contact with our Community Do-Good Champion Dee Denehan, asking for help to paint their reception classrooms. Funding at the school has been limited and other priorities at the school mean the staff haven't been able to give the attention to the rooms that they would like. David Lloyd sourced a team of staff including their long standing GM David Barker to paint both classrooms with help from the schools Maintenance Officer. Both rooms as well as the cloack room were completed in a week by the dedicated staff that gave up their time to help out. The results were fantastic, both classrooms were brighter and more inviting for the children starting school for the first time.