Debenhams Milton Keynes spared from closure ... for now at least

The Debenhams store at intu in Milton Keynes has not been listed among the first round of closures by the struggling company this month.

The retailer has this week published details of 19 stores that will shut their doors in January. The intu store at Central Milton Keynes is not on the list – but there is still no guarantee it will not be closed at a later date.

Debenhams at intu

Debenhams entered into administration last year and announced a Company Voluntary Arrangement involving the closure of around 50 shops over three years.

The retailer has now confirmed that 19 of its stores will close their doors between January 11 and 25. Hundreds of workers will be affected.

There is nothing to suggest the MK store will be named in the next wave of closures but neither has it been ruled out.

The company has blamed its problems on the decline in high street shopping and the struggle to compete with online marketplaces.

This is the full list of stores that will close this month:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Birmingham The Fort

Kirkcaldy, Fife

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Wandsworth, London

Wolverhampton

Chatham, Kent

Great Yarmouth

Slough, Berkshire

Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham

Welwyn, Herfordshire

Witney, Oxfordshire

Ashford, Kent

Canterbury, Kent

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Folkestone, Kent

Southport, Merseyside

Southsea, Portsmouth

Wimbledon, London