Dentons Milton Keynes celebrates partner promotions, charity abseil success and office refit

Dentons, the world's largest global law firm, is celebrating a double success at its Milton Keynes office with the promotion of two lawyers to partner and a successful charity abseil that raised more than £2,300 for local charity Harry's Rainbow, as well as a refit of its city centre premises.

Partner promotions

Construction lawyer Tasmyn Brittlebank and Real Estate lawyer Lorna Rogers, both based in Milton Keynes, are among 10 lawyers promoted to partner across Dentons' UK, Ireland and Middle East region. The promotions take effect on 1 May 2025.

Tasmyn specialises in non-contentious construction work, advising developers, funders, purchasers and tenants on issues relating to the development and procurement of buildings. She has considerable experience in complex and high-value projects across retail developments, logistics sites and high-spec fit-outs.

Lorna works with a diverse client base including developers, investors, retailers and major banks, with expertise in development projects, sale and leaseback transactions, and conditional agreements for lease.

Charity abseil success

In a separate achievement, seven members of the firm's Milton Keynes office successfully completed the UK's tallest abseil, raising £2,371 for Harry's Rainbow, the office's charity of the year.

Lawyer Thomas Nolan, trainee Cameron Summers, solicitor apprentice Leah Clifton, paralegals Lucia Pitsillides, Joyce Yiu and Nabilah Loyes and practice support executive Lauren Greenabseiled down the National Lift Tower in Northampton, which stands at an impressive 418 feet tall.

Practice Support Executive, Lauren Green, who participated in the challenge, said: "We faced our fears and completed the 418ft abseil and it honestly felt scarier than the skydive I did. My heart rate was 164bpm at the bottom but I’m so proud I did it.

"I was joined by six amazing colleagues, and together we took on the challenge in support of our amazing charity of the year who I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the past year. Their work supporting bereaved children and their families is truly inspiring."

Harry's Rainbow provides support to children and young people who have been bereaved of a parent or sibling in the Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

Office refresh

Dentons' Milton Keynes office, which is situated across two floors in The Pinnacle building in the centre of the city, has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment.

The office refresh has seen the addition of new meeting spaces, a new wellbeing room, a social space and refurbished balcony.

Commenting on both of these achievements, Rob Francis, Partner and a member of the senior team at Dentons Milton Keynes said:

"The past few months have been a very busy time for Dentons Milton Keynes.

I am delighted to welcome Tasmyn and Lorna to the partnership and look forward to working with them as we continue to grow our extensive base of domestic and international clients.

I am also hugely proud of our charity work and of the passion and enthusiasm of our people to support local good causes.

The office refurbishment has also been a great success."