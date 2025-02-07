Dixons Plumbing And Electrical Works acquires Heath Electrical Services Brand

Dixons Plumbing And Electrical Works Limited is delighted to announce the successful acquisition of the Heath Electrical Services brand and its associated intellectual property.

In late 2024, Dixons was approached by the liquidators of Heath Electrical Services MK Limited regarding the opportunity to purchase assets following the company's unfortunate collapse.

Having launched their electrical division three years ago, Dixons remains committed to expanding its presence in this sector. Recognising the strong reputation of Heath Electrical Services, the company made an offer to acquire key assets, including its goodwill, intellectual property rights, domain names, trademarks, company name, logos, patents, products, licences, database, and contact numbers.

On 6th December 2024, their offer was formally accepted, making Dixons the rightful owner of these assets.

Heath Electrical Services is a well know name with thousands of customers around the local area. The company had a turnover of over £2million and employed over 28 members of staff.

At the time of liquidation, Heath Electrical Services faced severe financial difficulties, with debts totalling approximately £1.7 million and just £1,601 in cash reserves, as outlined in the statement of affairs. Among the outstanding liabilities, £18,737 was owed to employees in unpaid wages and holiday pay, while an additional £83,634 was claimed by employees who were still awaiting payment. The situation left many staff members facing uncertainty about their financial future.

The acquisition of the Heath Electrical Services brand aligns with Dixons' vision to become one of the most recognised and trusted providers of plumbing and electrical services in Milton Keynes. With a strong reputation for quality service, Dixons is committed to upholding the same high standards under the Heath Electrical Services brand.

Committed to Serving Milton Keynes

Billy Dixon, the Director of Dixons Plumbing and Electrical grew up in Milton Keynes Village and has an affiliation with the city.

“I’ve seen this city change so much over the years and now to be able to serve the people of my hometown is an honour.

“This strategic move is a significant step in our continued expansion within the electrical services sector, ensuring we maintain a strong local focus.

“We are excited for the opportunity to support more people in Milton Keynes with their electrical needs. As a local business, we recognise the importance of reliability, professionalism, and quality workmanship.”

For the foreseeable future, the Heath Electrical Services brand will continue to operate under its existing identity. However, they will carefully assess how to integrate the brand into the wider Dixons Plumbing And Electrical Works family in the long term.

Billy added: “Our goal is to ensure that Heath Electrical Services is able to continue to serve clients in the local community, offering the same trusted expertise andexceptional customer care that our clients have come to expect.”