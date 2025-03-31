Dixons Plumbing and Electrical Works awarded grant to support growth and job creation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dixons Plumbing and Electrical Works Limited has been selected as one of 25 businesses to receive a grant from Milton Keynes City Council, aimed at driving local business growth and job creation.

The company has been awarded £5,000 as part of the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Deal grant scheme. The funding will go towards purchasing a new van for their latest team member, Tavon Lawrence, supporting the business’s expansion and commitment to local employment.

Billy Dixon, Director of Dixons Plumbing and Electrical Works, praised the initiative:

"We are delighted to receive this grant! Support like this makes a real difference to businesses, easing financial pressures that can sometimes hinder hiring local talent.

Billy Dixon presenting Tavon with his new work van from the grant scheme funding.

“This funding has come at the perfect time, enabling us to bring Tavon on board and provide the resources he needs to succeed.

“We’ve seen firsthand how financial pressures and lack of support have forced competitors into tough times. That’s why grants like this are so important, they help local businesses stay afloat and continue growing, even during tough times.”

Tavon has been hired as a Plumbing and Heating Engineer.

"Joining a company like Dixons is an incredible opportunity for me, and I’m grateful for the support that made this possible.

“Having a work van means I can get to jobs more efficiently and provide the best service to our customers. It’s great to see local businesses being supported in this way.”

The company has been helping homeowners in Bletchley and Milton Keynes with plumbing and heating for nine years, providing expert plumbing and heating services. More recently, they’ve expanded into electrical services to offer even more to their customers.

With a team of seven local employees, Dixons takes pride in supporting the community, not only through their services but also by training several apprentices over the years, helping to develop skilled talent in the industry.

Milton Keynes City Council launched the grant scheme last year to help businesses in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford grow and develop. Start-ups can receive up to £2,500, while more established businesses, like Dixons Plumbing and Electrical Works, may be awarded up to £5,000.

The funding can be used for a variety of business improvements, including purchasing equipment, covering consultancy costs, investing in staff training, rebranding, software development, or maintaining and repairing premises.

This initiative is designed to support local businesses in their efforts to innovate, scale up, and strengthen their role in the community.

Councillor Pete Marland, the leader of Milton Keynes City Council, has expressed his support for the grants, highlighting their importance in helping local businesses and the community thrive.

Councillor Marland said: “These grants support a real reflection of our community and the many brilliant businesses that operate in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford. We hope this help will give them the boost they need to reach their goals and be part of our vision to grow the area.”