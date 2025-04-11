Do you love Milton Keynes? Well, make sure you show it on May 1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s that day again when we shout out about why we love our city.

The brainchild of Destination Milton Keynes (DMK) – the official tourism organisation for the city – would you believe #LoveMK Day was conceived 13 years ago?

Over the last decade it has become the biggest one-day social media celebration of all things MK, helping to promote the city as a leisure and business destination.

And this year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, May 1.

#LoveMK Day, one of the biggest one-day social media celebration of all things MK, is on Thursday, May 1

Carys Underwood, DMK marketing manager, said: “Over the years Milton Keynes has been much maligned by the press and mainly by people who have never been here, and who just don’t get it. This wacky little idea was a way of letting everyone who values the things that make MK special – like the green spaces, roundabouts and grid roads – shout about them and be rightly proud.”

The main hook has been the use of the hashtag – but it’s now become something of a challenge for people.

There have been pizzas with the hashtag on, cakes, flowerbeds, pies, Lego and it even made it into a Minecraft world. The more creative you could be the better, and back in 2013 it was even cut into a lawn.

It’s estimated that across the 13 years the hashtag reach is in excess of 35 million, with it being used over 100,000 times.

This year, DMK wants everyone to get involved. Use #LoveMK on all your posts, and get creative with that hashtag – paint it, sew it, bake it, make it out of flowers, you name it – they want to see it,

Carys added: “After more than a decade of #LoveMK Day, the support shown for the day still surprises us; everyone wants to get involved and you can at any level. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture, just use the hashtag when you post on socials that day... but if you want to bring out your creative side and post a photo, that would be amazing or if your business wanted to create a special offer just for that day, then we’ll help get it out there – just get involved and help spread the #LoveMK.”

