Domino's serves up 25 new jobs with store opening in Milton Keynes

Pizza company Domino’s has opened a new store in Newton Leys, Milton Keynes, creating 25 new jobs including chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

Simran Singh, regional manager, said: “We’re very excited to have opened our first store in the Newton Leys area allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted, piping hot pizzas to our loyal pizza fans.

"We’re also on the look out for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career out as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a care with the nation’s best-loved pizza company.”

New Domino's store creates 25 new jobs

The new store, at Islay Court, offers customers on-site parking, making it easier than ever to pick up pizzas via Domino’s in-car collection service, which offers all Domino’s firm favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme, as well as the long-awaited Double Decadence back on the menu for a limited time only.

To celebrate the opening, the store is running two exclusive deals during opening week – 50% off pizza when you spend £30 or more on delivery and Any Size Pizza for just £7.99 collection only – available until Sunday, August 22.

Anyone interested in a position in-store can contact Azwin on 0786747565 or visit dominosrecruitment.com