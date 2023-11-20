Dunelm welcomed local community to relaunch of newly refurbished store in Milton Keynes
Dunelm Milton Keynes is now home to a brand new Dorma and Made to Measure departments The new-look store will provide Milton Keynes residents with a new and improved shopping experience
Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, opened its doors to the much-anticipated relaunch of its new-look store in Milton Keynes on Friday 10th November, welcoming back eager customers.
The store, situated at Winterhill Retail Park has had an exciting, complete refresh and is now home to a new look Dorma department, as well as a revamped Pausa Kitchen Café which was busy serving refreshments on relaunch day.
The first 30 customers through the doors each received an exclusive goody bag filled with Dunelm products and 20 golden tickets, ranging from £5 to £20, were also hidden around the store for customers to find and redeem throughout the opening.
Local shining star Karl Hanif, who heads up the charity Keeping Kids Off The Streets, was on hand to cut the ribbon on the day too, opening the doors to a queue of shoppers. Karl is well- known in the area for his dedication to the community -running free boxing classes for young children in and around Milton Keynes, whilst also cooking around 700 meals every Friday for family hostels.
Rebecca Wakelin, Store Manager at Dunelm Milton Keynes said “We are thrilled to finally open the doors to our refitted store. The team have been working incredibly hard to ensure everything is prepared, and were so excited to welcome customers back inside our newly refurbished home.”
Locals are invited to join the local Dunelm Milton Keynes | Community Support | Facebook where they can keep up to date with everything going on in-store - including how to claim a free hot drink in the Pausa Kitchen Café.