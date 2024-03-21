Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ESPO is the UK’s leading public sector owned professional buying organisation (PBO), specialising in providing a wide range of goods and services to the public sector for over 40 years.

The announcement means that public sector buyers in the local authority, education and schools’ sector will have access to fitness equipment from the Dyaco UK range, from cardio treadmills including the 800, 900 and 1000 series range to strength range functional trainers including the 35 and 43 series, as well as a selection of plate loaded strength equipment.

ESPO currently works with over 20,000 public sector customers across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Only suppliers who offer their best prices, service levels and terms are considered for a framework or contract.

Dyaco UK selected as supplier for ESPO Framework 345

This achievement highlights Dyaco UK’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to clients across the public sector. To date, Dyaco UK has supplied products to several schools including Weavers Academy, Hereford College and Watford Grammar School to name a few.

James Denniston, Strategic National Account Manager from Dyaco UK said: “We are delighted to secure our place on ESPO Framework 345. The framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to market for the purchase of fitness equipment including supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of cardiovascular (CV), strength, and functional equipment and associated products and services. For Dyaco, this gives us a great opportunity to allow end customers to assess their requirements against our group USPs without a direct sales discussion and will help us strengthen our impact in public sector organisations and the education sectors.”