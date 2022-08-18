Early Learning Centre opens inside popular retail store in Milton Keynes shopping park

An Early Learning Centre section has opened inside the Marks and Spencer store in MK1 Shopping Park.

Early Learning Centre sells toys designed to support children’s learning and development.

It also aims to make the shopping experience entertaining and interactive for youngsters with play tables complete with Happyland products.

The Early Learning Centre in a Marks and Spencer store

Marks and Spencer in Milton Keynes is one of 10 UK stores opening an Early Learning Centre shop inside one of its outlets this month.

Early Learning Centre’s involvement with Marks and Spencer is expanding after its products have sold well on the retail giants website since 2020.

Andy Linley store manager at the Marks and Spencer in MK1, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen as one of the new stores across the country to be home to Early Learning Centre here at M&S Milton Keynes.

"The team and I can’t wait to welcome families to our new interactive shopping experience, where little shoppers will be greeted with fun in-store activities to enjoy. We’re proud to serve Milton Keynes families and the opening of our new Early Learning Centre shop is a great addition to the store’s growing family product range and services.”

Promoting Early Learning Centre products makes up part of Marks and Spencer’s ‘Brands at M&S’ project.

It offers customers access to a group of suitable brands to use the Marks and Spencer platform.

Early Learning Centre fits the scheme as it offers toys, a product which Marks and Spencer doesn’t offer.

Other complementary brands are considered for the scheme.

The Early Learning Centre opened on Monday (15 August), with Marks and Spencer officially unveiling the store yesterday (17 August).

Early Learning Centre products can be bought online on the Marks and Spencer website here, and are available for delivery, plus Click & Collect at all of the retail giants stores.

MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park already contains Next, Primark and H&M, and also boasts an IMAX cinema and well-known branded restaurants.