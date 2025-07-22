Edlesborough pet groomer named finalist for national award – for the third year

Low stress handling skills at play for Ziggy the cat

Caroline Moss, founder of Bentley & Bear, has been named a finalist for “Pet Groomer of the Year” at the prestigious Animal Star Awards — marking her third year being recognised at a national level for her exceptional work with animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Edlesborough, Caroline offers gentle, holistic grooming for both dogs and cats. Her care-first approach focuses on emotional wellbeing, especially for nervous, elderly or rescue pets — earning her a devoted following of clients who value patience and kindness over rushed grooms.

“To be a finalist again is such an honour,” Caroline says. “I work one-to-one with each pet to help them feel safe and understood — it’s never just about how they look, but how they feel. To have that recognised three years in a row means the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Animal Star Awards, founded by Mary Burgess in 2016, celebrate individuals and businesses making an extraordinary difference in the lives of animals. With categories ranging from veterinary excellence to rescue work and animal therapy, the awards shine a spotlight on true unsung heroes — both human and animal.

Kuri the nervous Jackapoo

The 2025 awards are expected to be the biggest yet, with growing public reach and engagement:

- Over 380,000 weekly views on social media

- 1 million+ website hits annually

- High-profile recognition, including a Points of Light Award for founder Mary Burgess at 10 Downing Street

Bear the St Bernard enjoying his calm groom with Caroline

This year, the Pet Groomer of the Year category includes subcategories to better reflect the range of skills across the industry — and with Caroline working confidently with both dogs and cats, she could be in the running for one of the sub-categories.

Winners will be announced at a special ceremony later this year.