Educator of the year: Bletchley salon owner wins academy award
Thirteen years ago, Demi embarked on her journey as a hairdresser, driven by an unwavering passion for the art of hairstyling.
With a desire to impart her knowledge and skills, she envisioned the establishment of a specialized training institute aimed at equipping aspiring individuals for successful careers in salons and barber shops.
After just two years of dedicated teaching, her exceptional abilities and commitment were recognized as she was honored with the prestigious Educator of the Year award in 2024.
This accolade stands as a monumental achievement for Demi, and she eagerly anticipates that it will shine a spotlight on Bletchley/Fenny Stratford, further enhancing its reputation in the industry.
