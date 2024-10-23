Emily Darlington MP meets ear and eye experts supporting patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP Emily Darlington has visited Specsavers Milton Keynes to see neighbourhood eye and hearing healthcare in action.

The MP for Milton Keynes, spoke to the expert team at the locally owned and run store about the NHS sight tests it delivers as well as its role in supporting the local economy.

‘It was brilliant to meet the team at Specsavers Milton Keynes, hearing about how their opticians and audiologists provide access to important eye and hearing care,’ she says.

‘The store also supports our community’s economic health by providing valuable jobs in healthcare and retail.’The MP also heard about how high street opticians and audiologists are ready and able to deliver more NHS services in the community for the benefit of patients.

MP with Director Steve Moore

Steve Moore, Retail director at the store, says it was great to welcome Ms Darlington to Specsavers Milton Keynes and talk about the scope for delivering more NHS services in the community.

Specsavers is calling for NHS-commissioned community glaucoma services and a primary care audiology service to enable patients to access NHS care in the community.‘Specsavers opticians and audiologists are proud to serve our community, delivering a range of eye and hearing healthcare,’ he adds.

‘NHS commissioned community glaucoma and audiology services, like those already in place in many parts of the country, would be better for patients and ease demands on other parts of the NHS.

'Specsavers opticians and audiologists have the skills and expertise to deliver these services.'