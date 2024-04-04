Employee at Milton Keynes bus operator wins national recognition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joy Full, Communications Assistant at the Stagecoach East, received the Star of the Month award after helping to run a major project to improve the bus operator’s Twitter/X communication channel.

She has been a key part of the team working to standardise communications, which will make it easier for colleagues to share the information that customers need quickly and accurately. She has then toured the operator’s four depots – in Bedford, Cambridge, Fenstanton and Peterborough – to introduce them to the new communication templates and ensure that colleagues understand how to best update customers.

Star of the Month is a national scheme run by Stagecoach. Joy was successful in the ‘delivering excellent customer service’ category, aimed at colleagues who go above and beyond customer expectations or who assist customers who have experienced a difficulty. Stagecoach also rewards colleagues in 4 further categories: ‘safe and sound’, for people who promote and ensure their colleagues and customers are in a safe environment, ‘looking after our people and communities’, ‘investing wisely’ and ‘bright ideas’.

Joy said: “I was amazed to have been chosen for this, and really pleased! It was great fun to go around the depots to talk to them about the new templates for Twitter/X communications. I find that people want to learn and if I am there is person, I can explain both what they need to do and why.”