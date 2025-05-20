Empowering business leaders to drive growth and resilience

Early Bird Offer until 14th June

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the UK economy — but in today’s challenging environment, sustaining growth and building resilience requires more than just ambition. It calls for leadership, strategy, and innovation.

Delivered by the University of Bedfordshire and supported by the UK Government, this highly practical and insightful programme is giving senior leaders across the South East Midlands region the tools they need to transform their organisations.

With a new cohort starting on 30th September 2025, the course offers a unique blend of structured online learning, in-person sessions, and one-to-one mentoring — all developed in collaboration with leading industry experts. Over 12 weeks, participants will gain hands-on knowledge in areas such as business growth, innovation, leadership, digital strategy, and financial planning.

What makes this initiative particularly accessible is its affordability! While the course is already 90% government-funded, those who apply by 14th June 2025 can benefit from ‘Early Bird’ bursaries, slashing the cost to just £100 + VAT (subject to eligibility).

Moreover, designed with the busy schedules of business leaders in mind, the programme is flexible, allowing participants to continue running their businesses while they learn. Plus, the course also offers facilitated peer networking, helping leaders connect, share experiences, and build valuable relationships.

By the end of the programme, each participant will have crafted a tailored growth plan and gained the confidence to put it into action.

So, if you're a decision-maker in an SME and looking to take your organisation to the next level, this could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. To be eligible, your business must employ between 5 and 249 people and have been trading for at least one year. SMEs employing 10 or more people can enrol two senior managers on the course.

Applications are now open for the September 2025 cohort.

Learn more and apply at: www.beds.ac.uk/help2grow