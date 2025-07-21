Enrol now for September: Learn a Holistic approach to managing projects

In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving professional landscape, effective project management requires a balanced combination of structure, adaptability, and collaboration.

The AgilePM® course, accredited by APMG International and delivered by the University of Bedfordshire, offers a comprehensive and practical approach to project management that meets the demands of modern working environments.

Running from 29 September to 3 October 2025, AgilePM® is designed to equip professionals with the tools and techniques necessary to lead successful projects using an iterative and incremental delivery model. The methodology promotes close business involvement throughout the project lifecycle, combining agility with control to deliver high-quality outcomes efficiently.

Key Learning Outcomes

Participants will:

Develop an applied, advanced-level understanding of Agile project management principles

Foster trust and collaboration between business stakeholders and delivery teams

Improve time-to-market and enhance overall project success rates

Accelerate delivery through active stakeholder engagement and transparent communication

The course begins with high-level planning and evolves through a dynamic, team-oriented process. It is ideal for those seeking a more responsive, collaborative, and people-centred approach to project delivery.

This course is particularly suited to:

Current and aspiring project managers

Team members aiming to adopt and implement the Agile methodology in their work

For further information or to register, please visit: