Entries open for Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022

Entries are now open for the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards taking place at Stadium MK on March 24, 2022

The theme for the 2022 awards is ‘MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery – Survive, Revive & Thrive’ but the entry categories go far and beyond that central topic. They include:

> Environmental Sustainability – sponsored by: Mazars

Winners celebrate at the MK Business Achievement Awards

> Charity of the Year – sponsored by: PJ Care

> Design & Creativity – sponsorship available

> Culture & Arts – sponsorship available

> Technology Business – sponsored by: Integral Powertrain

> New Business – sponsored by MK:U and Cranfield University

> Customer Service – sponsorship available

> · Leisure & Entertainment – sponsorship available

>Professional Services – sponsored by: dbfb

> Business Impact in the Community – sponsorship available

> Small & Medium Business – sponsorship available

> Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by: MacIntyre Hudson

> Innovation Award – sponsorship available

There will once again be an overall Business of the Year Award, selected by the panel of judges from the 13 category winners and sponsored by Alpha Solutions, and a Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by All Things Business.

The first stage submissions closes on November 26. Entry is very simple and is open to any business with an MK postcode. First stage entry asks businesses to provide some basic information, such as what sectors they work within and how many staff, contractors or volunteers they have and who their customers are. Organisations are then asked to choose up to two categories to enter and each category has a specific question to answer, and that’s the first stage completed! Enter now at http://www.mkbaa.co.uk/Submit-your-entry.

Martin Lay, Group Development & Performance Manager, Personal Group - winners of the 2020 theme category for Health & Wellbeing – said: “The Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards gave a much-needed positive boost to our employees. As we won just before the national lockdown, everyone was entering a period of uncertainty, and sharing some positive news was really great.

“They were easy to enter directly online by drafting the proposed entry and answering some simple questions as a guide. The awards evening was very well organised and really enjoyable too! I would urge other businesses to take part.”

MKBAA 2022 sees the return of veteran headline sponsors Milton Keynes Council, Shoosmiths and The Open University along with new headliners MK Gateway.