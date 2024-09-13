Environment advocate Mainmark becomes sponsor for Tree Law Conference

Milton Keynes-based Subsidence specialist and environment advocate Mainmark, is set to be a key sponsor at the Tree Law Conference being held on 17th September, 2024, at London’s The Honourable Society.

The event, located at Lincoln’s Inn, brings together the UK’s top experts on tree risk, planning, invasive species, tree law and tree-related subsidence insurance claims.

As well as attending, Mainmark is an official event sponsor and will be discussing the importance of collaborative methodology in insurance claims with attendees.

Sarah Dodd, Lawyer and Founder of Tree Law Ltd, said: “The support from sector experts, such as Mainmark, is invaluable to the Tree Law Conference. Their presence will help us raise awareness of issues across insurance, law, arboriculture and ground engineering when it comes to tree disputes in the current climate crisis.

Sarah Dodd, Lawyer and Founder of Tree Law Ltd at the Tree Law Conference in Cardiff

“For subsidence insurance claims, quite often tree removal is the ‘first option’, even before any technical data is obtained on site to link a particular tree to the damage. So, to advocate for better practice in subsidence claims, and to better the sector’s understanding of tree law, it’s important for us to collaborate with specialists like Mainmark, who can provide the technical expertise and adopt an environmentally conscious approach to their work.”

Mainmark has been a leading expert in subsidence repair in residential property and infrastructure since it was established in 1989. Setting up its UK operation in 2016, the company has extended its reach and services to projects across Europe.

Mainmark’s Residential Lead, Freya Chapman, will be attending the Tree Law Conference, along with much of the firm’s Senior Team. Freya became a member of the prestigious Subsidence Forum Executive Committee in June this year, reinforcing her position as one of the UK’s leading experts in subsidence repair.

She said: “Tree-related subsidence, the claims process and tree law are crucial topics of conversation currently, and the Tree Law Conference is a great event for decision-makers to come together and collaborate on better practices and combined methodologies.

“For Mainmark, this is the process of establishing harmony between the built and natural environments. For example, sustainably treating tree roots causing subsidence rather than cutting them down. Our role as a key sponsor for this event is to promote this and hope that it streamlines the claims process for all stakeholders.”

The Tree Law Conference provides diverse and engaging conversations between industry professionals through keynote speakers, networking and ‘mock mediation’ sessions, which give a behind the scenes insight into mediation for a legal tree claim.

Mainmark UK – who will be exhibiting – is a subsidiary of the Australian Mainmark group of companies, established in the UK 2016 with its headquarters located in Milton Keynes. For over three decades, the company has established itself as a pioneering force in the industry, leading the way in developing and delivering cutting-edge ground improvement solutions.